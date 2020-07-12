Amitabh Bachchan health update: Here's why Big B got admitted to hospital despite having mild symptoms

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He tweeted the information about him testing positive too. After him, son Abhishek too tested positive, however, both Aishwarya and Jaya's Antigen test results came negative and swab test results are awaited.

Social media is abuzz since the news first broke out, wishing the Bachchan family a speedy recovery. Amitabh has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. He had tweeted, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope told Zee News that the actor is stable and Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to announce he and his dad both tested positive earlier today and they both have mild symptoms.

Abhishek tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

However, despite having mild symptoms, Bollywood's megastar decided to get hospitalised instead of home quarantining, as the actor already has pre-medical conditions. For the uninformed, Amitabh is a TB and Hepatitis B survivor. He is still surviving on 25 percent liver function. In addition to this, he also falls in the age category that is vulnerable and so Amitabh doesn't want to take chances.

Here’s wishing the Bachchan family a speedy recovery!