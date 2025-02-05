The young KBC 16 contestant, Pranusha Thamke, told Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bahut khoobsurat hain (Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very beautiful)." To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Haan, hum jaante hain (Yes, I know)."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been married to Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan since 2007, is often regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Aishwarya Rai's fans leave no chance to compliment her beauty. Something similar happened on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 when a young fan mentioned Aishwarya Rai's beauty and asked the megastar to give her some tips as well.

The young KBC 16 contestant, Pranusha Thamke, told Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bahut khoobsurat hain (Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very beautiful)." To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Haan, hum jaante hain (Yes, I know)."

Pranusha then added, "Khoobsurati jatane ke liye shabd kam pad jaaye, itni khoobsurat hain. Sir aap toh unke saath hi rehte hain, koi tips batao khoobsurati ke. (Words fall short to describe her beauty; she is so beautiful. Sir, you live with her, please tell me some beauty tips)."

To this, Amitabh Bachchan responded, "Dekhiye, ek baat bataye aapko. Chehre ki khoobsurati, woh kuch salon mein mit jaayegi, lekin aapke dil ki khoobsurati, woh sab se ahem rehti hai (Look, let me tell you one thing. The beauty of your face will fade away in a few years, but the beauty of your heart is the most important thing)."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai has been part of the Bachchan household ever since she married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. One of Bollywood's most loved couples, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, have been married for nearly 18 years now. They are also parents to a 13-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

