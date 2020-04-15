Amitabh Bachchan has savage reply to troll who asked him Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's whereabouts by addressing as 'buddhe'

Amitabh Bachchan has been active on his Instagram page lately. He has been sharing photos and videos amid coronavirus lockdown and also urging fans to stay safe. The legendary actor is also wishing fans on festivals and also replying individually to a few of then via commenting on his posts. A couple of days back, Big B took to his Instagram page and shared a throwback photo of himself to wish fans on Baisakhi.

Bachchan shared a still from one of his retro movies in which he is donning a white kurta, black sleeveless jacket, yellow dupatta tied around the waist and a yellow turban. He captioned his post stating, "बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई| ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो, हम सब की यही दुहाई| हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन, अपने घर मनाएँ सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ " ~ अब Happy Baisakhi love".

Check out the photo below:

However, one of the Instagram users went into another tangent and asked the Sholay star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's whereabouts in a not-so-respectful way. He wrote, "ऐश्वर्या कहां है रे बूढ़े?" (Where is Aishwarya 'buddhe'?)

To which Big B replied in a befitting way, "वो वहां है, जहां आप कभी नहीं पहुंच पाएंगे, बाप रे बाप!"

Take a look at the conversation below:

Many fans asked the megastar to ignore these trolls and not to give them undeserving attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulaabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.