Amitabh Bachchan has riddle for Twitterati, Abhishek Bachchan tells him to ask his granddaughter; can you answer?

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the celebrities who talk about anything and everything on his Twitter page. The actor shares about his movies, he talks to his fans and also shares interesting facts about himself and also something which he finds on the Internet. Moreover, he is often seen tweeting to other celebrities and shares their work on his microblogging page. Recently, Big B posted a riddle on his Twitter page and asked his followers to solve it.

It read as "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I'm the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?" The legendary actor tweeted the riddle stating, "T 3442 - GUESS .. ???"

Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek Bachchan immediately replied to his father's tweet by writing, "Ask your granddaughter."

Check it out below:

We wonder if Aaradhya Bachchan has figured out the riddle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several films to be released in 2020. His upcoming film is Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar in which he will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. Big B also has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jafry's Chehre with Emraan Hashmi.

Bachchan is also one of the leading actors in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra which has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as lead actors.

While Abhishek has three films lined up for release this year namely Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo, Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull and Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas in which he plays the titular role.