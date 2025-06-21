Amitabh Bachchan is the fourth richest Bollywood celebrity in India. Apart from films, the 82-year-old superstar has multiple sources of income including TV, advertisements, and real esate investments.

As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Amitabh Bachchan is the fourth wealthiest star in the Hindi film industry behind Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Hrithik Roshan. Bachchan has a massive net worth of Rs 1600 crore. Apart from films, the 82-year-old superstar has multiple sources of income including TV, advertisements, and real esate investments.

Amitabh Bachchan fees and salaries

As per reports, the Sholay star charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each of his films. Amitabh is brand ambassador of multiple brands such as Dr. Fixit, India Gate Basmati Rice, Just Dial, Dabur Chyawanprash, Gujarat Tourism, IDFC FIRST Bank, and others. The veteran actor takes around Rs 5-8 crore for one commercial. For almost five to six months annually, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on national television. It is said that he earns around Rs 40-50 crore from one season of the show.

Amitabh Bachchan real estate investments

Amitabh Bachchan's real estate portfolio is extraordinary. He and his family owns five properties in Mumbai including their iconic home Jalsa worth Rs 50 crore. Amitabh has his office located in his property Janak worth Rs 40 crore. His ancestral home Prateeksha is also worth Rs 30 crore. Apart from these, Bachchan also owns flats in the luxury residential villa Oberoi Seven in Mumbai. The superstar has recently expanded his real-estate investments in Ayodhya as he has been buying acres of land worth hundreds of crores in the Ram Mandir city through the Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Amitabh Bachchan will be back as KBC 17 host

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The veteran superstar will be back as the KBC host this year on Sony TV. Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the quizzing-based game show, except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

