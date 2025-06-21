BOLLYWOOD
Amitabh Bachchan is the fourth richest Bollywood celebrity in India. Apart from films, the 82-year-old superstar has multiple sources of income including TV, advertisements, and real esate investments.
As per the Hurun India Rich List 2024, Amitabh Bachchan is the fourth wealthiest star in the Hindi film industry behind Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Hrithik Roshan. Bachchan has a massive net worth of Rs 1600 crore. Apart from films, the 82-year-old superstar has multiple sources of income including TV, advertisements, and real esate investments.
Amitabh Bachchan fees and salaries
As per reports, the Sholay star charges around Rs 10-12 crore for each of his films. Amitabh is brand ambassador of multiple brands such as Dr. Fixit, India Gate Basmati Rice, Just Dial, Dabur Chyawanprash, Gujarat Tourism, IDFC FIRST Bank, and others. The veteran actor takes around Rs 5-8 crore for one commercial. For almost five to six months annually, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on national television. It is said that he earns around Rs 40-50 crore from one season of the show.
Amitabh Bachchan real estate investments
Amitabh Bachchan's real estate portfolio is extraordinary. He and his family owns five properties in Mumbai including their iconic home Jalsa worth Rs 50 crore. Amitabh has his office located in his property Janak worth Rs 40 crore. His ancestral home Prateeksha is also worth Rs 30 crore. Apart from these, Bachchan also owns flats in the luxury residential villa Oberoi Seven in Mumbai. The superstar has recently expanded his real-estate investments in Ayodhya as he has been buying acres of land worth hundreds of crores in the Ram Mandir city through the Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
Amitabh Bachchan will be back as KBC 17 host
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The veteran superstar will be back as the KBC host this year on Sony TV. Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the quizzing-based game show, except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.
READ | When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on why Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off: 'If I may be brutally honest...'
This woman gave an heir to India’s richest royal family after 400 years, has property worth Rs 80000 crore, she is married to…, her name is...
Amid Israel-Iran war, these 3 big fears are haunting Pakistan supporter Turkey, Erdogan says they are...
Amitabh Bachchan has massive net worth of Rs 1600 crore, his fees is..., he has investments in...; know his sources of income here
Meet man, son of farmer who lived in mud house, battled extreme poverty, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR..., he is from...
Video: Flight carrying 290 Indian nationals lands In Delhi amid Indian government's ongoing Operation Sindhu, two more rescue flights from Iran to land on...
Iran: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes country, tremors felt in Tehran amid war with Israel
Iran-Israel war: Iran is largest producer of THIS world's most expensive spice, India ranks no. 2, it is...
Summer Solstice 2025: Why June 21 will be longest day, how it's celebrated around world
Son of Sardaar 2: Not Mrunal Thakur, but this actress to play Ajay Devgn's wife, she's Punjabi superstar, not Sonam Bajwa, but...
Man in UK was told his stomach pain was due to stress, he died months later because of...
'“I believe in imbalance': Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta talks about working 16-hour days, missing his daughter’s childhood, rejects work...
Iran-Israel War: IDF Chief Zamir issues BIG statement, says, 'Israelis must prepare for...'
A major international airport in THIS country is sinking into the sea, reason will leave you shocked, it is located in...
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill centuries and Rishabh Pant's fifty power India to 359/3 at stumps
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback, takes double-digit opening despite low advance booking, film earns...
Viral video: Elderly couple’s enjoys motorcycle ride together, internet calls the, 'desi Jack and Rose'
DNA TV Show: Israel, US underestimated Iran's military power? IRGC commander says, 'Tehran showed merely 30 per cent of...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill overtakes Virat Kohli in record books with century against England, only behind Rohit Sharma on THIS list
Iran Israel war: Israel claims Iranian ballistic missiles hit children's centre in Beersheba, says, 'When the world asks...'
ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with longtime beau... in Italy, he is a...: 'I just kept reminding myself to...'
International Yoga Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance and more
Meet man who became world's second richest man after Elon Musk overnight, earned Rs 3464355248000 in a week, now boasts net worth of Rs..., he is...
RJ Mahvash HITS back at trolls claiming 'Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya'; reveals her equation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I'm super-proud...'
This man married and divorced the same woman 4 times within 37 days just to get...
Watch: Ben Stokes' hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant's boundary goes viral
Karisma Kapoor's son will be successor of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 10000 crore empire after his death? Here's what Indian law says
Man with live-in partner, child proposes to AI chatbot, it says...; his reaction will leave you shocked
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century in 1st Test, joins elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar
SHOCKING!: Ex-RAW head congratulates Pakistan Army chief, praises Asim Munir for...
Uric acid levels too high? Know the causes, symptoms and ways to control
Viral video: Sudhanshu Pandey slams Apoorva Mukhija for insulting Ashish Vidyarthi, calls Gen-Z like her 'curse to society': 'This is bull***t'
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG appeal to India as Israel continues strikes on Tehran, says, 'Any ceasefire is useless...'
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair achieves unique milestone in Leeds Test; joins Jaydev Unadkat, Dinesh Karthik in elite list
This actor did 300 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, still didn't have money to buy drinking water, was called…, pleaded son for…, name is..
Not Elon Musk, meet CEO who is planning to leave his net worth of over Rs 1200000000000 for his 100 children, he is...
Will you feel ashamed for speaking English? Amit Shah says..., Rahul Gandhi retorts by saying...
'I had become naked...': Meet actress who became superstar after marriage, never wore deep neck blouse, short skirts, cried after…, her name is..
Iran Israel War: Tehran takes BIG step for Indian citizens stranded in Iran, allows...
Temba Bavuma suffers BIG setback days after winning WTC final against Australia
Asia’s cleanest village has 94% literacy, It is located in..., not Japan, South Korea, Singapore
Meet girl whose father works in tea stall, mother in firecracker factory, secures Aerospace Engineering seat at IIT Bombay, she is from...
IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi shares emotional post ahead of Headingley Test, terms it 'mixed feelings'
Meet actor who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, film's premiere reached 5.4 crore viewers, earned Rs 800 crore in Hindi, name is..., movie is..
Iran-Israel War: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in underground bunker? Forensic clues reveal...
SHOCKING! Premanand Maharaj falls prey to AI as his controversial deepfake picture goes viral, ashram says...
Who taught Keshav Mittal? Viral video of NEET AIR 7 topper leaves internet confused
WATCH: As PM Modi lands in Bihar, Lalu Yadav predicts his rally with humorous forecast, says 'Aaj hogi Bihar me jumlon ki baarish...'
Who fixed Donald Trump-Asim Munir meeting? Know Pakistan-born man who praises Narendra Modi
IND vs ENG: Yograj Singh makes big statement on skipper Shubman Gill over his captaincy debut
Bad news for employees of THIS tech giant, says relocate or resign in 60 days, not Google, Meta, Microsoft, TCS
Shubman Gill creates history; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge milestone in Test cricket
Israel-Iran War: Has Iron Dome failed? Missiles landing at Beer Sheva, Haifa, Tel Aviv expose air defence system
Not Aamir Khan, this actor was first choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar 'didn't allow' director to meet him because…, his name is...
Viral video: Adorable tiger cubs playing in win hearts online, netizens say 'children playing kabaddi'
'He shouldn't have...': Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's Test retirement
Easy weight loss hacks: Can drinking water really help you lose weight? Know what experts suggest
This mantra helps Google CEO Sundar Pichai stay calm under pressure: 'The higher up you...'
Meet Charulata beautiful wife of Rajasthan Royals star, who works as...; know their love story
Air India plane crash: What happens when Black Box is damaged? Will govt send it abroad for analysis?
World’s largest password leak: 16 billion login credentials leaked, sensitive data from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram now...
Pakistan's Deputy PM makes BIG statement on ceasefire with India after Operation Sindoor, says, 'Asked India for ceasefire when...'
What is Bazball in cricket? Know everything about highly trending word during IND vs ENG Test series
Days after Ahmedabad Plane crash, another Air India flight returning to Delhi from Pune cancelled due to THIS reason
IND vs ENG: Why are India-England players wearing black armbands on Day 1 in Leeds Test?
Meet Diana Penty's 'husband', diamond merchant whom she has known for 22 years, he works as..., name is..
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair makes Test comeback after 8 years, GT star handed debut as England opt to field against India
Priyanka Chopra says how she lost ‘chunk’ of her eyebrow: 'Could have been my...'
Israel-Iran war: Why did Iran attack Beersheba? Is there any nuclear angle?
Viral: Ramen noodles package comes with THIS deadly warning, video leaves netizens in shock, watch
Meet man, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, leads company worth Rs 6,368 crores, owns one of India's biggest..., he is...
When Jaya Bachchan slapped Rekha after she saw her with Amitabh Bachchan at..., then…
Does Iran possess nuclear capabilities? Will it prove to be hoax like Saddam Hussein's WMD? IAEA says...
Shocking video shows man bungee jumping with toddler in his arms, netizens say 'some parents don't deserve...'
Sun TV family feud explodes, Kavya Maran's father Kalanithi Maran gets legal notice from brother Dayanidhi Maran over..., his estimated wealth is Rs...
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: How did Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, who ran flour mill, become millionaire? Opened multiple bank accounts in name of..., used to live in...
Meet Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza's second husband, whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, works as a lawyer, has now joined..., his name is..
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, one accident ended her career, spent 29 days in coma, then became a monk, now works in slums as..., her name is..
CSK's MS Dhoni to be replaced by this Rajasthan Royals player in IPL 2026? Here's the truth
Wooden Street Crosses Over 10,000 Sofa Cum Bed Deliveries Across India
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast: Market Strategist Predicts When LILPEPE Will Hit $2, Rising from Under $0.002 Today
Get competitive gold loan interest in Pune with Bajaj Finance
Snake in Delhi Metro? Viral video shows women screaming, jumping on seats; netizens say 'this is my...'
When will US join Israel-Iran War? Donald Trump Says..., Middle East conflict explained in 10 points
EMI Calculator for Personal Loans: A Must-Have Tool Before You Borrow
PM Modi's BIG gift to Bihar months before Assembly election, inaugurates Rs 5900-crore worth project in..., to develop new railway line and...
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for 1st Test of India tour of England
Bad news for China as Modi govt makes this major move, India to reduce its dependence on Beijing for..., now set to deal with...
Meet India's richest female singer who owns YouTube channel with over 1000000 subscribers, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar but..., net worth is..
Israel-Iran war: PM Netanyahu sparks outrage over comments on his son's wedding postponement, calls his wife 'hero' for...
Air India cancels multiple domestic, international flights due to... Here's the full list
Meet man who is hairstylist of Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, reveals story from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, it is..., his fee is Rs...
Ram Kapoor breaks his silence on 'fallout' with Ekta Kapoor: 'You cannot forget...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 23, is one of most beautiful IAS, now married to BJP MLA, currently posted as..., her husband is...
Is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) a Good Investment in June 2025? Where and How to Buy This Meme Coin
Salman Khan faces security breach, man tries to... at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Watch
Meet Amarjot Kaur, lesser-known step-sister of former India cricket star, popular social media personality, her famous father is...
India's neighbour hits massive jackpot, this treasure will fulfill nation's demand for next 50 years, not Pakistan, Afghanistan, it is...
Meet actor who was once a tailor, carried his dead wife's body on his shoulder at 20, struggled for 13 years, now charges in crores; his name is...
This dangerous bomb used by Iran gives big tension to Israel, was first used during..., has the capability to destroy...
Who was Tanya Tyagi? Indian student dies in Canada due to..., here's what we know so far