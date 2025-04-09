Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 77nd birthday on April 9. She will be seen next in will be seen next in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude and love to fans for their wishes on his wife, actor-MP Jaya Bachchan's birthday. Jaya Bachchan, known for her work in films such as Guddi, Piya Ka Ghar, Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, turned 77 today.

"To all that have wished Jaya on her birthday, my gratitude and love...It will be impossible to respond to each one hence this comment here...आभार और अनेक धन्यवाद उन सब को जिन्होंने जया को जन्म दिवस की बधाई दी है । सब को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उत्तर देना संभव नहीं हो पाएगा, इस लिये यहाँ लिख रहा हूँ । स्नेह आभार धन्यवाद" Amitabh Bachchan, 82, wrote on X.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, co-stars of popular films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Bansi Birju, and Silsila, tied the knot with each other on June 3, 1973. The two superstars are parents to a daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, born in 1974, and a son Abhishek Bachchan, born in 1976.

Her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, an entreprenuer, shared a picture with Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday Nani!" she wrote. Kajol, who worked with Jaya Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, also wished her on X. "Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know wish u a fantastic year ahead #JayaBachchan," she captioned a throwback picture with the veteran actor at a Durga Puja pandal.

Happy birthday to the most no nonsense woman I know wish u a fantastic year ahead #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/6qh7XeXiVk — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 9, 2025

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen next in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi, is directed by Vikal Bahl of Super 30 and Queen fame. Presented Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios and a Good Co. production, the romantic drama is expected to release later this year.