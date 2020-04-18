Amitabh Bachchan has epic reaction to being asked if he wanted to become Prime Minister of India

Amitabh Bachchan completed 12 years of blogging every single day. The megastar was in a happy mood so he did not only reply to his fans who posed some questions for him, but also gave an epic reply to a fan who asked what if he becomes Prime Minister of India.

"Sir aap kabhi desh ka pm banna chate te? (did you want to become Prime Minister of India?)," asked the fan. Amitabh was quick to humour, "arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (say good words in the morning)." The actor also shared a laughing emoji alongside it.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan had posted the good news on his blog writing, "12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you".

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan had taken a break from acting and entered politics for a brief period of time. He entered to support his friend Rajiv Gandhi (Congress) and won Allahbad's seat for 8th Lok Sabha. Bachchan however resigned after three years after which he was accused of being involved in the 'Bofors scam'. Big B was also seen supporting Samajwadi Party after his old friend Amar Singh helped him during financial crisis. His wife Jaya Bachchan had even joined the party and still boasts of a career in politics.