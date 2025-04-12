Amitabh Bachchan, who had declared bankruptcy and was struggling with flop films at the box office, made a roaring comeback after Sooryavansham and went on to work in the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and films like Mohabbatein, solidifying his status as India's biggest superstar.

The stardom of Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is still intact. At the age of 80, he is continuously working in TV shows and films and entertaining audiences. These days he has many big films, that will hit the theatres very soon, but there came a time when perhaps luck was not on his side. Many of his films flopped at the box office one after the other. There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan had four big flops in five years, and he had also declared bankruptcy. Amitabh Bachchan had become a superstar in the 70s. At that time, movies like Deewar, Sholay, Zanjeer, and Namak Haram were released. After this, he never looked back.

Producers lined up outside his house, but in the 90s, Amitabh Bachchan could not make a mark at the box office. His three films flopped one after the other. On one hand, Amitabh Bachchan was tagged as a flop. On the other hand, Rs 29 crores of filmmakers were wasted. He worked in the film Insaniyat (1994), which also tanked at the box office. His other films, Major Saab (1998) and Mrityudaata (1997) also flopped. He did make a small comeback with David Dhawan’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, but it seemed like there was no light at the end of the tunnel.

Then, in May 1999, Amitabh Bachchan worked in E. V. V. Satyanarayana directed Sooryavansham, co-starring Soundarya (in her only Hindi film), Jayasudha, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan. Amitabh Bachchan played a double role in this film, and it managed to change his fortunes. Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham is popular even after 24 years of its release. Even today, people love to watch this movie on TV.

Made on a budget of Rs 7 crore, Sooryavansham opened to positive reviews for the performance of Amitabh Bachchan and went on to earn Rs 12.65 crore. Over the years, Sooryavansham has gathered a cult following and is frequently on the television channel Sony Max. Amitabh Bachchan, who had declared bankruptcy and was struggling with flop films at the box office, made a roaring comeback after Sooryavansham and went on to work in the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and films like Mohabbatein, solidifying his status as India's biggest superstar.

