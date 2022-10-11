Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his bungalow on his 80th birthday

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans who gathered outside his bungalow in order to wish him.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Big B can be seen coming out of his bungalow to meet his fans. He greeted them with folded hands and waved at his fans. The clip is going viral on social media.

On his birthday, the actor took to his blog and wrote: "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .." He then thanked all his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, for showering him with all the love he has received.

"It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."

On the speacial day, movies like Don, Deewaar, Kaalia, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie, Abhimaan, Kaala Patthar and others have been released with packed houses across Mumbai. Filmgoers and Bachchan fans stormed the cinemas, just to revisit the magic and charisma of the star.

Boman Irani is also an avid movie watcher and even went to a theatre to watch Manmohan Desai's all-time blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony. like other cinema lovers, Irani loved watching the 70s again on the big screen. He even shared a video from the screening, where people are whistling to Amitabh's dialogues.