Navya Naveli Nanda says amid IPL, women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor 'not given their due'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor-politician Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on Monday took to her Instagram handle to hail the women wrestlers who brought honour to the country by winning gold medals at the Asian Wrestling Championship.

In her post, Navya mentioned that with the nation busy watching IPL and football leagues, the women wrestlers who soared to greater heights and achieved big in the last week, did not get their due coverage/reporting and so, she took it on her to "bring these achievements and women to light."

Taking to Instagram, alongside a series of images of Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor and Divya Kakran, Naya wrote, "It is a matter of GREAT pride for the country as @saritamor62 emerged as the FIRST INDIAN WOMAN to win 2 consecutive gold medals in the Asian Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Superstar Indian wrestler @vineshphogat wins a gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships, dominating a depleted field. It was her seventh podium finish at the Asian Championship!"

"19 year old @anshumalik57___ wins her FIRST gold medal at the Asian Championship. @divya_kakran68 emerged as the second Indian woman to secure two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships," Navya added.

"India now has seven medals from the women's event as we won four gold, a silver and two bronze medals in this edition. To these incredible women - We are watching you. We support you. And we salute you! You make us, & this entire country PROUD (sic)," Navya concluded her post.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a budding entrepreneur Navya took to her Instagram page and shared the news that the first Period Positive Home, an initiative she is working towards, was inaugurated in Gadchiroli.

Navya shared the photos and wrote, "Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build six more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. 'Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.' @projectnaveli @mukulmadhavfoundation."

Navya is currently in the US for her studies and she has been monitoring every project closely.

However, one of the users asked her, "If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration?" To which Navya replied, "I'm sure you're aware we're in the middle of a pandemic?"

Meanwhile, Project Naveli is a Non-profit organisation that undertakes to banish taboos against women and their health. The bio reads as "Building a gender-equal world."