Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda, the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, an engineering multinational corporate operating in agricultural, construction and railways equipment and machinery. While Shweta and Nikhil's son Agastya Nanda stepped into Bollywood like his maternal grandparents and made his acting debut in the 2023 Netflix film The Archies, their daughter Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur and runs a healthcare brand called Navya Care and an NGO on gender rights called Project Naveli. She is currently studying Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) at India's premier B-school Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In her latest interview, Navya has shared why she doesn't want to be a part of the Hindi film industry like her brother Agastya. Talking to Elle India, she said, "I grew up in Delhi, so a large part of my childhood was spent watching and listening to my father talk about business, and more specifically, tractors. From a very young age, that is what excited me. I never wanted to join films; I wanted to be an entrepreneur. Absolutely nothing about where I come from, or who I am, or who my family is has ever been and will ever be a weight. It has only given me immense pride to belong to where I do. I carry each and every aspect of it with pride, and more importantly, responsibility. All I do is to make my family proud."

She further stated that she acknowledges her privilege and tries to make the best use of it as she added, "I have always accepted the privilege I come from. It has allowed me to be who I am today. I am accepting of the fact that I was given many opportunities at a very young age that have allowed me to be where I am today, and for that, I will always be grateful. Making the most of those opportunities and doing justice to them is all that matters — giving it the best you can and not taking it for granted."

