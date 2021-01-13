Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on being 'mansplained'

Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda often makes headlines. Some times, she's in news for her stunning Instagram pictures, on other occasions, she is spoken or written in the media for her healthcare portal where she along with the co-founders of the portal address various issues ranging from mental health to therapy and more.

In one of the recent videos posted on Ara Health's Instagram handle which features all the founders of the portal -- Pragya Saboo, Ahilya Mehta, Navya Naveli Nanda and Mallika Sahney -- the girls came together for an online session where they discussed 'insecurities' and talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry, being 'mansplained' to and more.

During the said online session, Navya spoke about how she feels she has to constantly prove herself in a space that is dominated by men.

She said, "When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that...not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, 'Oh, we need to prove ourselves.' Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men."

She further added, "So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor... All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner."

During the course of the Instagram live session, Navya said that there have been situations where she has felt the need to prove herself, addidng that she feels it is from these situations that 'anxiety' sets in. She said, "It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don't necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, 'Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?' That is where I feel like, 'Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don't need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner."

Earlier, in one of the videos posted on Ara Health, Navya had spoken about her own struggle with anxiety.

Navya confessed that it her a while to even 'accept the fact that she needed to go to therapy'. "It took me about 3-4 sessions to really open up about things that were personal," Navya said.

She added that she came to know about 'self-awareness' only after going to therapy.

"A lot of times I would feel anxious, experience anxiety because of outside factors but after doing therapy I think 80% of it was just in my head," she said in the video.

In the video Navya also stated how her life and her outlook towards the world previously has been negatively impacted because of being surrounded by negative people. She emphasised the importance of surrounding oneself with positive people.

"What really helped me stay consistent (with therapy) was to stay around people who really motivate me, make me feel good," Navya added.

"I think just talking about it (anxiety issues) is a step towards the right direction," Navya suggested during the video. She also mentioned that as people, we need to stop judging each other.