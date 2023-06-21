Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda impresses with fluent Hindi and thoughts, fans call her ‘true gem'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:38 AM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda who is the co-founder of Aara Health, recently talked about her work in a promo video. She left everyone impressed as she touched the topics related to healthcare, legal awareness, and domestic violence and also left fans amused with her Hindi. 

In the video, Navya could be heard saying, “Toh ek cheez jo main baar-baar sunti hoon ki 'Aap bahut young ho, aapke paas experience nahi hai'. Toh woh hamesha uth jaata hai ek question ki 'Arrey, aap toh 25 saal ki ho, aapko kya experince hai life ke baare mein? Toh aap kaise in cheezon ke baare mein kaam kar sakte ho?' You know healthcare, legal awareness, domestic violence (The one question I hear time and again is about my age and therefore lack of experience. People ask how can I work on healthcare, legal awareness, and domestic violence when I am only 25).” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Supriya Paul (@supriyapaul)

She also added, “Main hamesha sochti hoon ki arrey main agar 80 saal tak rukh jaaun kuch karne ke liye, toh duniya ka kya hoga? Humari at least majority iss desh ki 80 percent jo log hai, humare age group ke haina? Bees se tees saal ke hai. Agar hum sab abhi pachas saal tak wait karlenge kuch karne ke liye toh yeh peedhi ka kya hoga? Iss generation ka kya hoga? Badlaav kaun laayega? Aaj mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo nayi peedhi aayi hai bachho ki, unko itna gyaan hai itni kam umar mein, toh hume underestimate bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bahut capable hai aaj (Should I wait to turn 80 and then do the things I want to? What will happen to the world if all of us wait till that age to bring about change in our society? What will happen to this generation? I think we are smart and have the knowledge and should not be underestimated).” 

Fans were impressed not only by her Hindi but also by her knowledge and praised her in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Someone from Bollywood with some genuine knowledge.” Another wrote, “Navya’s Hindi is really amazing, keep doing the good work dear.” Another wrote, “Good to see her speaking Hindi.” Another fan commented, “Only star kid with brain.” Another comment read, “really impressed with Navya’s thoughts and Hindi. Looking forward to watching the whole episode.” Another wrote, “You are a true gem. You are working towards the betterment of society and stood strong for women's empowerment. Being a star kid of Bollywood & you have chosen a unique path.” 

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. Though earlier, Navya had spoken about not making a career in acting, his brother, Agastya Nanda, however, is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with the movie The Archies by Zoya Akhtar. 

Navya Naveli Nanda also started her own podcast last year, named What The Hell Navya, and she was joined by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda to speak on women-related issues.

