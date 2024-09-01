Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gets into IIM Ahmedabad, shares photos; netizens ask her CAT rank

Read on to know which course has Navya Naveli Nanda got admission into IIM Ahmedabad. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter took coaching for CAT and IAT entrance exams from IMS.

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter, has got admission into IIM Ahmedabad, India's premier business school. She shared the news on her Instagram on Sunday, September 1, along with her photos from the reputed institute.

Posting a carousel set of ten photos, Navya wrote that she has gotten admission into the course named Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP). "Dreams do come true!!!!!! The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026", Navya wrote in her caption.

In the first photo, Navya Nanda is seen standing in a black business suit in front of the IIM Ahmedabad entrance. She also shared photos of her batchmates and the lush green campus. In her Instagram Stories, Navya shared that she took coaching from IMS and posted a photo of her cutting the cake at the coaching institute. Thanking the institute and her teacher, Navya wrote, "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the best teachers I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my aceptance."

Reacting to Navya's admission into IIM Ahmebad, her mother Shweta Bachchan wrote in the comments section, "You make me so proud baby." Suhana Khan dropped several red heart emojis. Ananya Panday posted an emoji of the crown and a tractor, referring to Navya's father Nikhil Nanda's tractor-manufacting company Escorts Kubota. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congrats Navya."

Several netizens also asked Navya her rank in CAT, the Common Admission Test for management programs. One of them wrote, "What is your CAT score?", while another added, "What was your rank in CAT?". "Just a curious question. Did you write CAT to get in to this program?", asked a netizen. "Never heard of this BPGP course, what’s that?", read another comment.

