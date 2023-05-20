Amitabh Bachchan granddaughter Navya Nanda drives tractor; interacts with local women at recent Gujarat trip

Stills of Navya Nanda from her Gujarat trip

Amitabh Bachchan`s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a video of herself driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat Navya, who is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, shared a sneak-peek into her recent trip to a village in Gujarat, where she met local women and drove a tractor instead of a luxury car.

She took to Instagram where she posted a video of herself along with her team. They visited Ganeshpura in Gujarat. Navya met women at a meeting organised by Aara Health. She captioned it: "Ganeshpura, Gujarat."

Here's the post

As soon as Navya dropped the video, several netizens lauded her simplicity. A netizen wrote, "She will carry her dad’s legacy forward." Another netizen wrote, "You are doing some awesome work. It must be a matter of great pride for both the Bachchan & Nanda families how you are carrying forward the legacy in a new territory and this is just the beginning. I am sure you will achieve your goals in the years to come. God Bless always." An internet user wrote, "The way you are trying to support others with this much simplicity is awesome."

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a brother named Agasthya, who is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar`s adaptation of The Archies.