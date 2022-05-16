Amitabh Bachchan gives savage reply to trolls calling him 'buddhe'

Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

While Abhishek Bachchan is known for his quirky and amusing replies to trolls, now his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in news for giving savage replies to trolls on social media. On Sunday, May 15, the Shahenshah actor took to his Facebook account and wished his followers 'Good Morning' at around 11:30 am in the morning.

Netizens started calling out the Don actor for sending Good Morning wishes quite late in the day, and thus started trolling him in the comments section. But nobody expected Amitabh to hit back as he did and shut down all the trolls. His hilarious and humble responses have won the Internet.

When one Facebook user commented, "Oo budhau 12 bj raha hai aur abhi shubhprabhat keh raha hai (Old man, its already 12 and now you are saying Good Morning)", Big B replied to him, "I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old". When another user wrote, "Yeh kaunsi praatah kaal hai mahanalayak ji (Which morning is this, Mahanalayak ji)" as one of the actor's nicknames in Mahanayak. The Sholay actor replied to him saying, "Raat bhar kaam kar rahe the toh der se the laayak ji (Was working the whole night and hence got up late, Layak Ji)".





Another Facebook user accused the star of drinking 'desi daaru' as his comment read, "Aaj bahut der me utri...lagta hai desi pe aa gaye hain aajkal (It seems you are drinking country liquor these days and hence you woke up late)". Amitabh's reply to him was hilarious as he wrote, "Swayam nahi peete, auron ko pila dete hain Madhushala (I don't drink, I make others drink Madhushala)", referring to Madhushala, the highly acclaimed work of his poet father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.









Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial releases in cinemas on September 9.