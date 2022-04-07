Amitabh Bachchan gives savage reply to naysayers on promoting Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi

Amitabh Bachchan gives it back to naysayers who questioned his enthusiasm for promoting his son, Abhishek Bachchan's newly-released Dasvi. Sr Bachchan is a prominent supporter of his sonny, and he has always pushed Jr Bachchan and his film through his digital media. However, a few people did question the Sholay actor's eagerness to promote Dasvi, and he gave them a befitting reply to them with his tweet. Amitabh took his views to social media, and tweeted, "Ji haan huzoor main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge? (Yes sir I do: congratulate, promote, invocate! What will you do)?"

Check out AB's tweet

T 4243 - जी हाँ हुज़ूर, मैं करता हूँ बधाई, प्रचार, मंगलाचार

क्या कर लोगे ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

When Abhishek's Dasvi trailer got released, Amitabh shared his happiness over his son's acting chops. On Thursday, March 24, the megastar, shared an appreciation tweet for Abhishek in which he expressed that his son has proved to be a fitting 'uttaradhikaari'.

T 4230 - https://t.co/tTX69tWAc6

"मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ;

जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे !"

हरिवंश राय बच्चन



Abhishek तुम मेरे उत्तराधिकारी हो - बस कह दिया तो कह दिया ! March 23, 2022

Sharing the link for the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming social comedy, Amitabh quoted his father, writer-poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, "Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya." Responding to his father's appreciation of him on Twitter, Abhishek wrote, "Love you Pa, always and eternally."

Big B even shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and called his son as 'the pride of a father' as he wrote, "The Pride of a Father...in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ..its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!". The 'Bob Biswas' actor took to the comments section and wrote, "You will always be the ultimate inspiration, Pa. Love you and thank you."

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi' tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education. Apart from Abhishek, the social comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, the film has been released on Netflix India and Jio Cinema today.