Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning': Watch

BOLLYWOOD
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a regular Sunday fan meet into a moment of inspiration and awareness. The 82-year-old actor, known for greeting his fans every Sunday at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, surprised everyone by handing out helmets to riders along with the customary dandiya sticks ahead of Navaratri.
The gesture was inspired by Raghvendra Kumar, famously called the “Helmet Man of India,” who has been tirelessly distributing helmets to bike riders across the country to promote road safety. Bachchan, moved by Kumar’s efforts, decided to follow his lead and make safety a part of his Sunday ritual.
Sharing the moment on X, Bachchan wrote, “Honoured to have met the 'HELMET MAN' at KBC… who voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for safety… A learning for me… so I followed and gave out at the Sunday fan meet… dandiya sticks for dandiya and helmets to as many as I could… Each day is a learning.”
Kumar called the actor’s gesture “the greatest award” of his life. “Respected @SrBachchan Sir. Your words and blessings are the greatest award of my life. I never imagined that in our first meeting, I would plant a seed of safety in your heart. But in just two days, you nurtured that seed into a big tree and sent this message to the world. My dream of a road accident–free India is now ready to grow into a massive movement with your guidance and inspiration,” he wrote.
What started as a regular Sunday turned into a powerful lesson in safety, showing that even small gestures, when led by icons, can inspire millions.