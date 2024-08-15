Amitabh Bachchan gives advice to married couples amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours: 'Kabhi bhi...'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan shared advice for all married couples at Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Amitabh Bachchan may have seen several headlines surrounding him and his family, but that doesn't stop him from doing what he's best at it-entertaining his fans. Currently, Amitabh is seen hosting the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and his fans are elated to see him back hosting one of the biggest reality game shows.

In the recent episode, Amitabh was seen giving marriage advice to the attendees and the audience watching him on television. While playing the Q&A game with Dipali Soni, the megastar quipped her about her marriage life. Dipali revealed that she's happily married to her husband for 25 years. Dipali's husband also revealed that whenever they go for an outing, they make a reel on a Bollywood song. Then their reel on Dhadkan song was played, and it left the megastar host impressed.

After watching their reel, Bachchan advised married couples to make such reels, to keep their romance intact. "Bahut acha aapne idea dia hai pati patniyo ko. Bhaiya jitne bhi pati patni hai aap log, jaha jitne bhi hai, jaha kahi bhi ghoomne jaye, ek bana dijiyega reel,"

Bachchan's advice has come amid the divorce speculation of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ever since Sr Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai appeared separately at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, the divorce rumours of Abhishek-Aishwarya have resurfaced.

Amid the speculations, netizens are digging out old videos of the Bachchan family and making it viral. Recently, internet users have brought up a video in which Jaya Bachchan is heard saying why Amitabh can't see Aishwarya as his bahu. While appearing on Koffee With Karan, Jaya revealed how Amitabh could never see the Enthiran actress as his daughter-in-law.

Jaya said, “Whenever he sees her, he becomes happy. He never saw Aishwarya as a daughter-in-law. He always saw Aishwarya as a daughter. Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left." On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan set new records by delivering Rs 1000-crore blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD. In the Nag Ashwin's directorial, Prabhas-starrer, Bachchan played Ashwatthama and impressed the masses with his performance.

Read: Meet actress, Akshay Kumar's heroine who became star in 90s, quit films, lost husband, then made comeback with...