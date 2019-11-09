Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of how he discusses personal issues with Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan

Among the whole film industry, Amitabh Bachchan hosted one of the grandest Diwali parties of 2019. Many people from the Hindi film industry were seen in attendance at the bash and soon after, the Bachchan Diwali party became a trend on social media.

It is also well-known that Amitabh Bachchan is close to Shah Rukh Khan's family, to the extent that AbRam feels Big B is his grandfather. It thus was not a surprise when senior Bachchan indulged in some personal and private talks with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in the middle of the party.

Interestingly Amitabh Bachchan even shared the behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. "SHAHRUKH Gauri and the self in some serious discussions at Diwali .. personal obviously," wrote the megastar alongside the photo. He shared two tongue emoji alongside the caption.

The Diwali bash had become popular after Shah Rukh Khan was praised for saving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from burning. The manager's lehenga caught fire and Shah Rukh Khan gave her his sherwani. Salman Khan also praised Shah Rukh Khan, but a source close to the manager's family told Times of India that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was equally responsible for being quick-minded and tearing off the burnt parts of lehenga to avoid further damage.