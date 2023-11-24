Amitabh Bachchan gifts his Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha to...

As per media reports, Amitabh Bachchan has paid a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan has gifted his plush Rs 50 crore bungalow Prateeksha (also known as Pratiksha) to his daughter, Shweta Nanda. As Moneycontrol reported, property documents accessed by Zapkey showed Amitabh Bachchan gifted the two plots of sizes 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in Juhu to Shweta.

Reportedly, a gift deed for the property was executed on November 8. For the gift deed, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction. The document showed that both plots are part of the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. As reported, the document showed Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as donors, and Shweta Nanda as the donee.