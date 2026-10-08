FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral

Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra pays respect

'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free, asked director to donate his fees, movie name is...

'Ch****ya tujhse paise lunga': When Nana Patekar did THIS blockbuster for free,

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint of his weak health, he admitted feeling unwell, doctor narrates his final hours

Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18, celebrates late actor's 'bebaki, sadgi, sach ko kehne ka saahas'

Amitabh Bachchan took a special segment at Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to pay homage to his co-star and friend Nana Patekar.

Latest News

Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 11:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18, celebrates late actor's 'bebaki, sadgi, sach ko kehne ka saahas'
Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati, Nana Patekar (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a deeply emotional moment, actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Deeply moved by his sudden passing, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.

Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art. 

Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'. "Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi. Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki," he added.

Also read: Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

Big B offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family and on behalf of the millions of admirers across the nation. Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. The late actor's final rites will be performed at his native Donje village in Pune.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row; says, ‘Wait till you discover the other guy’
Rahul Gandhi backs Elon Musk in Starlink India row
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18, celebrates late actor's 'bebaki, sadgi, sach ko kehne ka saahas'
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, pays homage to Nana Patekar at KBC 18
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays respect to Nana Patekar, consoles family, helps carry his coffin ahead of funeral
Viral video | Nana Patekar demise: Maharashtra CM Devendra pays respect
57th GST Council Meeting: Experts hail decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds; flag implementation challenges
57th GST Council Meeting: Experts hail decriminalisation, wider ITC refunds; fla
American dream for Indian IT professionals shattered? No green cards for TCS, Infosys, Wipro employees
US suspends Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant from labour programme
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement