Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, says 'no one can stop me...': 'Haan tum mere bete ho aur mujhe....'

Amitabh Bachchan took to X and penned an emotional note for Abhishek Bachchan. He talked about his performances and said 'no one can stop me from praising you.'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded Abhishek Bachchan’s work in I Want to Talk, Housefull 5 and Kaalidhar Lapata. He said that all three performances stood out and added that nobody can stop him from praising his son.

Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he wrote in Hindi: “Ek saal main teen filmein banaayi aur teeno alag alag bhumikaaye. I Want to Talk ; Houseful 5 , Kaalidhar Lapata .. Aur teeno main, aesa pradarshan jo sab se alag kirdaar; kahin bhi nahi laga ki ye Abhishek Bachchan hai.

“(Made three films in a year, and each with a completely different role – I Want to Talk, Housefull 5, Kaalidhar Lapata… And in all three, such a performance that stood out, such characters – never once did it feel like this was Abhishek Bachchan.)”

He added that in every film he felt like the character.

“Nahi… Sab main yahi laga ki yahi kirdaar hai… Aesa, aaj ke yug main dekhna, alag baat, use sweekar karna, aur saksham nibhana, yeh gun, Abhishek tumne duniya ko dikha diya. Mera hriday se Ashirwad aur dher saara pyaar. Haan haan haan tum mere bete ho aur mujhe tumhari prashansa karte huye koi nahi rok sakta.”

“(No... in every film, it felt like it was the character himself. To see something like this in today’s times, to accept it, and to portray it with such skill – Abhishek, you’ve shown the world that you possess this quality! My heartfelt blessings and lots of love. Yes, yes, yes! You are my son, and no one can stop me from praising you.)”

Abhishek’s latest release is Kaalidhar Laapata directed by Madhumita. The drama film follows a middle-aged man with a progressive degenerative disease who learns that his family plans to abandon him and tries to disappear into a fair. However, in his escapade, he bonds with an orphaned boy.

Housefull 5 released in June. Directed by Tarun Mansukhan, the murder mystery features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Talking about I Want To Talk, it is based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer crusader facing life-altering surgery as well as navigating a complex relationship with his daughter since her childhood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)