Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional for Abhishek Bachchan, Big B pens heartfelt note for son's 'brilliant' performance in Kaalidhar Laapata

It's a proud moment for Amitabh Bachchan, as his son, Abhishek Bachchan, has been praised for his performance in Kaalidhar Laapata.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan feels like a proud father of his son, Abhishek Bachchan, as the latter receives widespread acclaim for his performance in the recent film 'Kaalidhar Laapata'. Taking to his X handle, Amitabh shared a brilliant performance review of Abhishek Bachchan by director Tinnu Anand, saying that it filled his heart with "pride" for his son.

"T 5433 - When someone of the eminence of a dear friend and my Director, Tinnu Anand, sends this, it says more than just words .. my gratitude. Sirjee, as I don't have Abhishek's number, could you please congratulate him on my behalf? He is absolutely brilliant in Kaalidhar Lapata. Warmth," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

T 5433 - When someone of the eminence of dear friend and my Director, Tinnu Anand sends this , it says more than just words .. my gratitude



Sirjee,

As I don't have Abhisheks number could u pls congratulate him from my side,

He is absolutely brilliant in Kaalidhar Lapata.… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 5, 2025

While sharing his reaction to Abhishek's worldwide praise for his performance in Kaalidhar Laapata, the 'Sholay' actor wrote, "T 5434 - with the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata. Mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON."

T 5434 - with the mountains of praise coming for Abhishek and the film Kaalidhar Laapata .. mountains of pride fill my heart and mind for my SON .. July 5, 2025

Directed by Madhumita, 'Kaalidhar Laapata' stars Abhishek as Kaalidhar--a middle-aged man grappling with memory loss, abandonment and a lifetime of quiet betrayals. When he overhears his siblings' cruel plan to abandon him at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, Kaalidhar decides to disappear on his own terms.

Fate intervenes in the form of Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), an outspoken, street-smart 8-year-old who's been surviving solo on India's chaotic streets. It was released on Z5. Prior to 'Kaalidhar Laapata', the actor was seen in the blockbuster film 'Housefull 5', which also starred Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.