Amitabh Bachchan’s first negative role was in his fifth film, played an obsessive lover, Shatrughan Sinha played a cameo

In this film, Amitabh Bachchan played the villain for the first time, but he wasn't the first choice for the role.

Amitabh Bachchan has ruled the silver screen for years as the megastar. The Deewaar actor retained the title for decades through his utmost dedication and powerful performances. In his initial years, Amitabh struggled to find his footing in Bollywood. Big B started his Bollywood career with Saat Hindustani (1969), but it was a major flop.

The actor, who gained the title of Angry Young Man in the 70s, tried playing a negative lead early in his career. Yes, Amitabh played a villain in his fifth film, but that helped him much. Today we will discuss a film, in which Bachchan played the negative lead for the first time. In this hit psychological thriller, Amitabh was the villain and another promising actor was leading the film. However, years later, Amitabh became a superstar, and the lead actor of this film lost stardom and became a supporting actor.

The film in which Amitabh Bachchan played a villain is...

Parwana (1971), director Jyoti Swaroop (of Padosan fame) directed a psychological thriller Parwana with Navin Nischol and Yogeeta Bali in the leads. Amitabh played his first negative role. The movie also stars Om Prakash with Shatrughan Sinha in a cameo role.

In Parwana, Amitabh played the role of an obsessive lover-turned-murderer, Kumar Sen, who kills people to win the love of Asha Parekh (Yogeeta Bali).

This star rejected Parawana

Amitabh Bachchan was not the original choice for the film. As per the news report, Sanjeev Kumar was initially offered the role of Kumar Sen. However, due to his tight schedule, and unavailability of dates, he rejected the film, and Amitabh got the role.

Amitabh Bachchan was almost replaced in Parwana

Reportedly, Amitabh's limited dancing and singing skills irked the choreographer Suresh Bhatt to such an extent that he asked the director to replace him. However, Jyoti Swaroop had confidence that Amitabh would shine, despite his limitations, and that's what happened.

