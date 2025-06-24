In his post, Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of himself greeting fans outside his home, Jalsa. He captioned the photo saying, "Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?" To this, one fan replied, "Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, wife the same way."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who often interacts with his fans through social media, recently grabbed headlines for answering one question that most fans often wonder about. Recently, in his post praising his son Abhishek Bachchan for the trailer of his upcoming film Kalidhar Laapata, Amitabh Bachchan was asked why he constantly hypes Abhishek Bachchan for his achievements but refrains from publicly praising his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of himself greeting fans outside his home, Jalsa. He captioned the photo saying, "Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?" To this, one fan replied, "Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, wife the same way." Amitabh Bachchan responded to the fan in the comments and clarified, "Yes I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies."

Amitabh Bachchan has recently come in the line of fire many times for not publicly acknowledging his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. After the actress made a stunning appearance at Cannes earlier this year, the Bachchan family's silence was palpable and questioned by the fans, who thought she was not being appreciated by her family.

Amitabh Bachchan's response to this fan's query is the first time that he has spoken about his bond with the female members of his family in recent times.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Reports state that Amitabh Bachchan has now been roped in to voice the mythical character Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.

