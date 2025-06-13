Almost 24 hours after the horrific Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, Amitabh Bachchan finally expressed shocking and grief over the heartbreaking tragedy. However, his late reaction has irked the netizens.

On Thursday, June 12, a horrific tragedy occurred when the Air India flight AI171, headed to London, crashed just moments after taking off from Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 people on board, including 230 passenges and 12 crew members. The plane crashed into the hostel block of B. J. Medical College, resulting into 269 deaths - 241 people on the fateful flight and at least 28 people on ground. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others expressed their grief over the heartbreaking tragedy on their social media.

Almost 24 hours after the mishap, Amitabh Bachchan finally reacted to the incident as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "T 5410 - हे भगवान ! हे भगवान ! हे भगवान ! स्तब्ध ! सुन्न ! ईश्वर कृपा ! हृदय से प्रार्थनाएँ ! (Oh God ! Oh God ! Shocked ! Stunned ! God's grace ! Heartfelt prayers!)." Though Bachchan didn't explicitly mentioned the Ahmedabad plane crash in his post, it was obvious enough that it was meant for the shocking accident.

Bachchan's late reaction irked the netizens, who slammed him in the comments section. One X user wrote, "Neend se jaag gaye aap? (Have you woken up from your sleep now?)", while another added, "24 ghante late hain aap (You are 24 hours late)." "घटना से स्तब्ध हो के बेहोश हो गए थे क्या सर? शायद अभी होश आया है तो आज ट्वीट कर रहे (Did you faint due to the shock of the incident, Sir? Maybe he has just regained consciousness so he is tweeting today)", read another comment. A netizen stated, "Wow, it took you so long to pay your tributes."





Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's last release was the 2024 Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles. Made in Rs 200 crore, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office.

