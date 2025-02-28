Amitabh Bachchan has finally reacted to his cryptic tweet, "Time to go", and explained his thought behind it on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently left his fans puzzled with a cryptic tweet that simply read, “Time to go.” The post quickly went viral, sparking rumors about his retirement from films and the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The speculation was finally put to rest during the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, where the veteran actor directly responded to the buzz surrounding his tweet.

In a promo video shared by the makers, Bachchan was seen engaging with a contestant who jokingly asked him to dance. With his signature humor, he replied, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko.” The lighthearted moment left the audience in splits. During the show, a member of the audience asked him about his cryptic post. Responding with his usual wit, the Sholay actor laughed and said, “There was a line that said, ‘It’s time to go…’ so what’s wrong with that?”

Another fan eagerly questioned, “Where are you going?” Bachchan playfully responded, “It means it’s time to go…” Before he could finish, the audience interrupted, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!” (You can’t go anywhere from here!).

Finally, putting all speculations to rest, Bachchan explained, “Arre bhai sahab, it’s time for me to go to work… What are you guys saying! And when we finish here at 2 AM, by the time I reach home, it’s 1-2 AM already. I was writing, and I got so sleepy that I fell asleep right there… ‘Time to go,’ and I just dozed off!”

T 5301 - जाएँ की रुकें — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2025

Before the tweet, Bachchan had shared a reflective post on his blog, writing about “saturation” and “the paucity of space.” His words hinted at deep contemplation, which further fueled fans’ theories about a possible retirement or a major career decision. Shortly after, he posted “Time to go” on X (formerly Twitter), triggering widespread speculation.

