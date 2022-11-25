Search icon
Amitabh Bachchan files civil suit to seek protection of personality rights in Delhi High Court

Personality rights are also referred to as rights to publicity, under which a person has right to keep one's image from being commercially exploited.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has moved to Delhi High Court and filed a civil suit, seeking the protection of his personality rights. As per the news shared on ANI Twitter, the matter is underway before Justice Navin Chawla, and imminent lawyer Harish Salve is representing the Brahmastra actor. 

On Twitter, ANI shared the news stating, "Bollywood legend & Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appearing for him. The matter is underway before Justice Navin Chawla." 

Here's the tweet

As per Mondaq.com, The 'right of publicity,' also known as Personality rights, identifies a person as a physical and spiritual-moral being and ensures the bliss of his own sense of existence. The right to personality and image is followed globally as a part of common law or classic natural law. In simple words, personality rights protect personalities' names, and identities from getting misused, or unauthorised use, without permission or content. 

