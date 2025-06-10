Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi, and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in the 2004 film Kyun Ho Gaya Na, before she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Beore Vivek, Aishwarya had also dated Salman Khan.

Before Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, she had dated Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. While she broke up with Salman after he mistreated, abused her multiple times; Aishwarya distanced himself from Vivek after he accused Salman for threatening him over his relationship with the former Miss World.

Aishwarya and Vivek had started dating while shooting the 2004 romantic drama Kyun Ho Gaya Na, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, who eventually became her father-in-law. Speaking about his role in the film, Amitabh had said that he felt bad that he is just playing a cameo as Aishwarya's uncle.

Talking to Rediff ahead of the release of Kyun Ho Gaya Na in 2004, Bachchan had said, "It is just a cameo! I play a man in charge of an orphanage. I also play Aishwarya's uncle. I felt so bad about it. One thing I liked about my role was it gave me chance to interact with kids. After Mr Natwarlal, this is the first time I get to do that. So playing Ms Rai's uncle became bearable."

When he was asked how Aishwarya was as a co-star, he replied, "Ah, she's exceptionally beautiful. According to me and Jaya, she looks wonderful in KHGN. I feel she needs to do more mature subjects now." When he was further prodded if the actress is one of his favourite co-stars, Bachchan stated, "All my co-stars are my favourites. You don't have to take me to task because I like Ms Rai. Who doesn't? I get along with everybody. Those I don't get along with, I do not work with. With her around, there is joy, laughter, fun and a good working atmosphere."

When the Sholay star was asked about his working experience with Vivek Oberoi, he simply said, "He's fine. We were together in Coorg for a 20-day schedule. That was it. My work was over."

