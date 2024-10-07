Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared that he felt 'so bad' after playing Aishwarya Rai's uncle in Kyun Ho Gaya Na.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 05:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Before Aishwarya Rai's marriage with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, she shared screen space with his father Amitabh Bachchan in the romantic drama Kyun Ho Gaya Na in 2004. The film starred Vivek Oberoi opposite Aishwarya and Amitabh played a cameo. It also marked the debut of Kajal Aggarwal, who has now become sensation in south Indian film industries.

Ahead of its release 20 years ago, the Sholay star said that he felt really bad with his cameo appearance as Aishwarya's uncle in the film. Talking to Rediff, Bachchan said, "It is just a cameo! I play a man in charge of an orphanage. I also play Aishwarya's uncle. I felt so bad about it. One thing I liked about my role was it gave me chance to interact with kids. After Mr Natwarlal, this is the first time I get to do that. So playing Ms Rai's uncle became bearable."

Speaking about Aishwarya as a co-star, the superstar added, "Ah, she's exceptionally beautiful. According to me and Jaya, she looks wonderful in KHGN. I feel she needs to do more mature subjects now." When he was further asked if the former Miss World is one of his favourite co-stars, Amitabh answered, "All my co-stars are my favourites. You don't have to take me to task because I like Ms Rai. Who doesn't? I get along with everybody. Those I don't get along with, I do not work with. With her around, there is joy, laughter, fun and a good working atmosphere." On being asked how Vivek was as a co-star, Big B simply replied, "He's fine. We were together in Coorg for a 20-day schedule. That was it. My work was over."

Aishwarya started dating Vivek on the sets of Kyun Ho Gaya Na. After their breakup, she tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. In the last few months, there have been rumours that the couple are headed for separation. Though, neither of them have responded to the speculations as yet.

