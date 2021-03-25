'Chehre' producer comments on Rhea Chakraborty's absence from promotions, clarifies 'not fearing any backlash'

Rhea Chakraborty is all set to return to the silver screen after a long gap with Amitabh Bachchan, and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre'. Rhea's return to the films comes after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death and the abetment to suicide allegations against her.

While Rhea was missing from the poster and teaser of the film, she made a fleeting appearance in the trailer. Producer Anand Pandit had previously also said that he was not going to address Rhea's absence until the right time arrives.

Now, in a recent interview, speaking to Indian Express, Anand said, "Tell me, whose film is it? It's Mr Bachchan and Emraan's film. So, my focus has to be on them. Then there are other artistes. My focus cannot be on the other artistes. My focus has to be on my lead actors. That’s one. So, I cannot promote my smaller artistes."

Also read Producer Anand Pandit breaks silence on Rhea Chakraborty after unveiling 'Chehre' trailer

Anand also spoke about Rhea's absence from promotions and posters specifically and said that it was decided to keep her away because the media attention could affect her and not because he feared 'any backlash'.

He said, "A lot of issues have happened in Rhea’s life over the last one year. I never wanted to give another turmoil to her… till the time she is not comfortable (promoting the film). For my project or benefit, I don’t want to create ripples in somebody’s life."

"There was no question of replacing her or shortening her role. But we decided that we will bring her (in public) at an appropriate time, whenever she is comfortable. I asked her if this was okay with her. Our conscience was pure. I was not fearing any backlash," Anand added.

Rhea was last seen in Jalebi, which was released in 2018, and was backed by Mahesh Bhatt.