Amitabh Bachchan drops throwback picture with Abhishek Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty from 'Agneepath'-SEE

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user, he often shares his pictures on the internet. Recently, he surprised his fans by posting a throwback photo with Abhishek Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty, from the movie ‘Agneepath’, on social media.

While sharing the pic, Big B wrote, “Vijay Dinanath Chauhan .. Bob Biswas .. and Disco Dancer ..” As soon as he posted the photo, it went viral. Not only his fans, but celebrities also started commenting on the picture. However, fans were more than happy to see the old photograph.

One of them mentioned, “Sir ji aap ki purani yaden Hain,” while another wrote, “Sir, really nice memories Agnipath shooting time, great picture.” The third user commented, “One of my favorite movies. I told my younger brother he's 21 to see this movie. He was amazed about how each characters were so artistic that now he is more inclined to oldm= movies character than the recent one.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan, who is still ruling the industry, was the first Bollywood actor to get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. He often greets his fans with dignity and respect. In an old email interview with IANS, Big B talked about his fans clicking selfies with him and said, "I think this would happen to anyone that has claims to being a celebrity. There is nothing wrong in it or objectionable. Fan interest is essential for an actor. They make us who we are. Giving them attention or getting it from them is justifiable."