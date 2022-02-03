Amitabh Bachchan drops latest poster of sports drama 'Jhund' with new release date

With theatres reopening across the nation, actors, filmmakers, and producers are blocking the most suitable dates for their movies to hit the big screen. The latest to join the list is megastar Amitabh Bachchan who announced the new release date of his upcoming biographical sports drama film 'Jhund' on Wednesday, February 2.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter handles, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood shared the new poster of the film with its release date of March 4, 2022. As a caption, he wrote "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th Mar 2022 in cinemas near you." In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen with a football in his hand as the actor plays the character of a football coach in the movie.



Amitabh's family members couldn't contain their excitement as they reacted to the poster in the Instagram comments section. While his daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, 'Yesss", granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "Wohooooooo". Both the ladies added fire emojis to their wishes, whereas Abhishek just dropped a thumbs up and muscle-flexing emoji in the comments section.





Directed by the acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who made the blockbuster romantic drama 'Sairat', 'Jhund' is based on the life of a sports teacher Vijay Barse. Barse founded an NGO called Slum Soccer that aims to change the life of underprivileged children through football.

After facing multiple delays, the film will finally be released theatrically after almost two and a half years. Initially announced to release in September 2019, the makers had released the teaser video in January 2020 with the release date as May 8, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the copyrights issues associated with the film, the film was pushed ahead several times.

Apart from 'Jhund', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra', aerial survival thriller 'Runway 34' and family drama 'Goodbye' in 2022.