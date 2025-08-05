Amitabh Bachchan driving vintage car, Rekha beside him wearing..., rare and unseen photo from Silsila shoot in Kashmir goes viral

A rare photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha from the Silsila shoot in Kashmir has gone viral, only adding fuel to the unending curiosity surrounding Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan's off-screen dynamics.

The films, chemistry, and camaraderie between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha refuse to die down, despite the two not working together for over 40 years now. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha last worked together in the 1981 film Silsila, and now a rare and unseen BTS photo featuring the two is going viral on social media. The image is believed to have been clicked during the Kashmir schedule of the film.

Why is Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's unseen photo from Silsila's Kashmir schedule going viral?

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan could be seen behind the wheel of a vintage car, dressed in a woollen coat and wearing oversized sunglasses. Rekha is spotted sitting beside him, equally well-dressed in a knit sweater. The image, which first appeared on Reddit, has now gone viral on social media as it features both Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha from a time when they were Bollywood’s most talked-about stars, especially rumours surrounding their extramarital affair.

Was Silsila based on real life?

Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila is one of those rare films that brought Amitabh Bachchan, his real-life wife Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha in a love triangle that allegedly mirrored their personal life. Silsila saw Amitabh Bachchan play a writer named Amit, who marries Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) under tragic circumstances but is unable to let go of his former lover, Chandni (Rekha), leading to the progress of the story.

Was Amitabh Bachchan in love with Rekha?

Now, years later, as this rare photo has resurfaced, it has only added fuel to the unending curiosity around Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan's off-screen dynamics. Though both Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never publicly confirmed any romantic involvement, Silsila and their onscreen chemistry continue to take fans by storm.