BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch

Apart from the 1975 iconic blockbuster Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy, Big B and Dharam paaji also delighted their fans with on-screen jodi in the 1975 comedy drama Chupke Chupke and the 1980 action thriller Ram Balram.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 05:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan drove his BMW car himself to his Sholay co-star's residence in Juhu to check upon his health. As soon as Bachchan was spotted outside Dharmendra's home, paparazzi rushed towards him and captured the moment on their cameras. The same pictures and videos are now going viral on social media. 

Apart from the 1975 iconic blockbuster Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy, Big B and Dharam paaji also delighted their fans with on-screen jodi in the 1975 comedy drama Chupke Chupke and the 1980 action thriller Ram Balram. These three are the only movies in which both the legends played the leading roles. Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Vijay Anand helmed Chupke Chupke and Ram Balram, respectively.

READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

