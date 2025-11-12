Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home after his discharge, fans say 'dekh Veeru, tera Jai aa gaya' - Watch

Bigg Boss 19: 'Kunickaa Sadanand ki nayi beti aayi: Farrhana Bhatt's 'unexpected union' with senior actress leaves Tanya Mittal jealous, fans react
Delhi Blast case update: Who is Dr Nissar? Another Al Falah University doctor goes missing, police on high alert
Major twist in Test cricket! ICC shelves two-tier model, eyes big overhaul for 2027–29 WTC cycle
Boost Your Skills and Career with 360 Training
Bihar Election 2025: Will Jan Suraaj Party harm BJP or RJD? Will it revolutionise Bihar politics or fade after debut?
90 crore were spent on a 6-minute sequence in this film, it eventually got edited out, became most expensive deleted scene ever
‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja targets Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on ‘terror attack’ post
Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'
Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action
'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test
BOLLYWOOD
Apart from the 1975 iconic blockbuster Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy, Big B and Dharam paaji also delighted their fans with on-screen jodi in the 1975 comedy drama Chupke Chupke and the 1980 action thriller Ram Balram.
After Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning, Amitabh Bachchan drove his BMW car himself to his Sholay co-star's residence in Juhu to check upon his health. As soon as Bachchan was spotted outside Dharmendra's home, paparazzi rushed towards him and captured the moment on their cameras. The same pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.
Apart from the 1975 iconic blockbuster Sholay directed by Ramesh Sippy, Big B and Dharam paaji also delighted their fans with on-screen jodi in the 1975 comedy drama Chupke Chupke and the 1980 action thriller Ram Balram. These three are the only movies in which both the legends played the leading roles. Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Vijay Anand helmed Chupke Chupke and Ram Balram, respectively.
READ | Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports