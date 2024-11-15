Amitabh Bachchan impresses the audience with his Taekwondo moves in KBC 16.

Amitabh Bachchan recently wooed the fans with his action-packed performance in Kalki 2898 AD. Now, the actor has yet again taken social media by storm as he flaunted his Taekwondo moves in KBC 16.

A video from the sets of KBC 16 is going viral on social media which shows Amitabh Bachchan asking a kid (contestant) to teach him some Taekwondo moves. As the girl shows her moves, Big B is left impressed. He then asks her how to do it and performs it himself leading the audience to hoot for him and cheer him for his moves.

Amit Ji be like- “Bataao jo hum 55 Saalon se karte aa rahe hai… ab bachhe Sikhayenge ki laat kaise maarte hai”



Jokes apart… At the age Of 82 what an energy & fitness level is Mind Blowing

Love u Gurudev #AmitabhBachchan Sir #KounBanegaCrorepati #KBC16 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/LAzpWn6r4h — Shani Yadav (@JrYadav1409) November 13, 2024

Netizens couldn't keep calm after Amitabh Bachchan started Taekwondo and some even got nostalgic of his angry young man avatar in the 70s. One of the users wrote, "Now I understand why the industry called him "mahanayak"." Another user wrote, "82 year mai ye baat." Another commented, "OMG. wow, Mr Bachchan lifts his leg so high n even though he maintains the balance of his whole body on one leg only, and that too at the age of 82 ... amazing." Another comment read, "Bachan Sab is still the 1970 's Angry Young Man...!!! God Bless Bachan ji..."

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for a long time now and has become the irreplaceable host of the show. According to reports Amitabh Bachchan charges Rs 5 crore per episode. The actor was last seen in the movie Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth in the lead. The film did an average business at the box office. However, his Kalki in 2898 AD, also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. It became the highest-grossing film of 2024 and his portrayal of Ashwatthama was much loved by the audience. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see him back in the action form in the second part of Kalki 2898 AD.

