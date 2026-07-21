Amitabh Bachchan discharged after undergoing surgery in ICU: 'Most difficult phase of life'

Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post has drawn widespread attention from fans, with many expressing concern over his health after he disclosed that he underwent surgery and spent time in the ICU. The 83-year-old superstar did not share details about the nature of the surgery or hospitalisation.

Amitabh Bachchan has left fans concerned after revealing that he recently underwent surgery and spent time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In a deeply personal and philosophical note, the veteran actor opened up about his hospitalisation, recovery and the emotional challenges that followed. In his latest blog entry, titled DAY 6726 and published in the early hours of July 21, Bachchan reflected on his time in the hospital, the difficulties of returning home after treatment, and the resilience needed to navigate the road to recovery.

Describing the period after discharge as the most demanding stage of the recovery process, both physically and emotionally, the Piku actor wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff...a discharge...and a homecoming...this homecoming period is the most difficult phase...physically, psychologically and practically."

In his signature introspective style, Bachchan also explored the emotional impact of illness and recovery through the metaphor of a champion confronting defeat. "...you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you...this is the most difficult phase of your life...some brave it...some succumb...they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions... they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory...a choice each makes individually...nothing wrong by either...be well be happy."

Amitabh's latest blog post has drawn widespread attention from fans, with many expressing concern over the actor's health after he disclosed undergoing surgery and spending time in the ICU. However, Bachchan did not share details about the nature of the surgery or the medical condition that led to his hospitalisation.

Despite facing health setbacks over the years, the 83-year-old superstar has remained consistently active on the professional front. He will be seen next hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, which premieres from August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and the episodes can also be streamed on SonyLIV.

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