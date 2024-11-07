Here's how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's marriage proposal to Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing headlines due to rumours of their divorce, however, the couple is yet to react to it. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan's comment on Abhishek's marriage proposal to Aishwarya is going viral.

Amitabh Bachchan once revealed that after the premiere of their film Guru in New York, Abhishek Bachchan called him to share the big news that he had proposed marriage to Aishwarya Rai. The superstar recalled what he told his son and future daughter-in-law at that moment. He said, “Abhishek and Aishwarya are fond of each other. In New York, after the premiere of Guru, Abhishek called me and said that he proposed to her. I said, ‘Come on home.’ I asked Aishwarya if she was happy. She said yes. I picked them up and took her home. I told her, this is your home. Humko kya lena dena hai aur kuch se? (How does anything else matter?)."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story reportedly began as friends while working together on films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho. However, their romance blossomed during the filming of Umrao Jaan. They got married on April 20, 2007, in a grand ceremony and are now parents to a cute daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

This is not the first time that the couple is rumoured to be getting a divorce. The rumours sparked again after the couple appeared separately at Anant Ambani's wedding. While Aishwarya was seen arriving at the venue with her daughter Aaradhya Abhishek was seen accompanying his parents and sister and posing with them for a family photo. Amid their divorce rumours, the actor was also rumoured to have an affair with Nimrit Kaur, however, there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have worked together in several movies and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the fans. However, their silence on the divorce rumours has definitely affected their fans who are eager to know if everything is fine between the couple.

