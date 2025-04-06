After Manoj Kumar's death on Friday, his co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Zeenat Aman remembered the iconic actor and filmmaker with throwback photos.

Manoj Kumar breathed his last on Friday, April 4, at the age of 87 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. In fond memory of the legendary actor and filmmaker, veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Zeenat Aman took a stroll down memory lane on Saturday and paid their emotional tributes to Bharat Kumar.

The Kalki 2898 AD star took to his official blog and shared a photo with Manoj Kumar, in which the two stars were seen grinning and sharing a warm hug with each other. Along with the picture, Amitabh wrote, "In remembrance and prayer." Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shared the screen in only one film, the 1974 blockbuster Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, which Kumar had also directed and produced.

The Johnny Gaddaar actor shared a throwback picture with the Kranti actor on his Instagram, in which both of them were seen smiling. In his caption, Dharmendra mentioned that he will always remember the moments spent with Manoj as he wrote, "Manoj, mere yaar tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad aayega." Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar did three films together - Shaadi, Mera Naam Joker, and Maidan-E-Jung.

Zeenat Aman, who was paired opposite Manoj Kumar in only one film, the 1974 release Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, shared a yesteryear photo with the late actor on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar, May his soul rest in peace."

Born Harikrishan Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became an iconic figure in Indian cinema, especially in the 1960s and 1970s. The actor was affectionately known as Bharat Kumar for his iconic roles in patriotic films such as Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed. Kumar was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 1992 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, in 2015.