Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amitabh, Dharmendra were ex-Army men, Jaya, Hema's characters didn't exist when Sholay was envisioned; script was changed due to this shocking reason

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

After historic IPL win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar overlooked for captaincy in THIS major tournament

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amitabh, Dharmendra were ex-Army men, Jaya, Hema's characters didn't exist when Sholay was envisioned; script was changed due to this shocking reason

Amitabh, Dharmendra were ex-Army men when Sholay was envisioned

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

First Indian series to premiere at TIFF is headlined by Pratik Gandhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Amitabh, Dharmendra were ex-Army men, Jaya, Hema's characters didn't exist when Sholay was envisioned; script was changed due to this shocking reason

Be it the friendship between Amitabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru, Sanjeev Kumar's vengeful turn as Thakur or Amjad Khan's portrayal of the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh that went on to redefine the Hindi film villain, Sholay has stayed at the top of the pop culture charts for five decades.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 12:04 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh, Dharmendra were ex-Army men, Jaya, Hema's characters didn't exist when Sholay was envisioned; script was changed due to this shocking reason
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay

TRENDING NOW

There was no Basanti or Radha to begin with and Jai and Veeru started off as former army men sacked for indiscipline. And that's how the story of Sholay first took root in the minds of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. At that point, the two ace screenwriters had only a dacoit in mind, Akhtar told PTI as he looked back at 50 years of the film that achieved cult status.

“It was Salim sahab’s idea that we should make a film about a retired major and two recruits from the army who have been removed because of indiscipline so the story was about them. But then we had limitations from the army and we couldn’t take liberty, hence we changed the characters to a cop and hoodlums," he said.

"At that point, we didn’t think of Basanti or Radha, we just had a dacoit in mind. But gradually when the story got developed a lot of characters came into the picture and we felt it could be a great multi-starrer. We did not plan it as a multi-starrer, and a grand spectacle," he added ahead of the 50th anniversary of the film.

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy and featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, released on August 15, 1975. It failed initially and picked up as the weeks went by. Salim-Javed had no inkling they were making a "timeless" Hindi cinema classic, Akhtar said.

Be it dialogues, the friendship between Amitabh Bachchan's Jai and Dharmendra's Veeru, Sanjeev Kumar's vengeful turn as Thakur or Amjad Khan's portrayal of the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh that went on to redefine the Hindi film villain, Sholay has stayed at the top of the pop culture charts for five decades and counting.

“I believe the canvas of the film was such that it just became timeless; it was not done intentionally. There was no deliberate attempt to do that. It had a sargam of human emotions, whether it is vendetta, spoken or unspoken love, friendship, simplicity of the village, smartness of two urban hoodlums. It was a symphony of all human emotions." The film just happened, said Akhtar. There was no conscious effort. "Any product of art which is relevant in their own times and in the other times, and has timeless quality to it, irrespective of the changes in the industry over the years, that piece of art remains relevant," the 80-year-old said.

The year 1975 is often celebrated as a landmark period in Indian cinema, with Sholay along with other classics like Deewaar, also penned by Salim-Javed, and Aandhi redefining storytelling in Hindi cinema. Akhtar said the year changed his and Salim Khan’s lives, both personally and professionally. "With the release of Deewaar and Sholay, we earned money, garnered recognition, and made a name for ourselves. So the year 1975 was an important year," he said.

The cast of Sholay also includes Sachin Pilgaonkar as Ahmed, Asrani as Jailer, AK Hangal as Imam Saheb, MacMohan as Sambha, Jagdeep as Surma Bhopali and Viju Khote as Kalia among others. If he were to rewrite Sholay today, is there anything he would do differently? "I would not change anything in Sholay. I would never rewrite Sholay. We made it the way it is. I am glad so many people appreciated the film, and still talk about it with fondness," Akhtar said.

In June, a restored version of Sholay featuring six minutes of extra footage, including its original ending where Gabbar is killed by Thakur, was screened at an international film festival in Italy. The restoration process was spearheaded by Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt Ltd and took more than three years.

In the original version of the movie, Sanjeev Kumar's Thakur extracts his revenge by killing Gabbar in the final moments. This was changed by the censor board during the Emergency. In the released version, Thakur walks away from an injured Gabbar as cops swoop in to arrest him. "At that time, I was unhappy and disappointed that the ending was being changed but we had no choice but to do it" Akhtar said.

And what would Jai and Veeru be doing if they were in 2025? "They would be in the corporate world. They are so badmaash where else would they go?" was Akhtar's prompt answer. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to visit China for SCO Summit, first since Galwan Valley clash
PM Modi to visit China for SCO Summit, first since Galwan Valley clash
REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed, apart from 'compatibility issues' couple also had major disagreement over...
REAL reason behind Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce revealed
Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as India coach
Not winning 2011 ODI World Cup, Gary Kirsten reveals his toughest challenge as
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is built by...
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is bu
40-year-old actor 'spending sleepless nights, is constantly on calls asking...': Shocking details emerge amid Ahaan Panday's massive success with Saiyaara
40-year-old actor 'spending sleepless nights': Shocking details emerge amid...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE