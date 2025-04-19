Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan. It received rave reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a commercial success too earning over Rs 140 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 40 crore.

As Piku gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Deepika Padukone shared that the film, which will re-release on May 9, will always have her heart. Deepika took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan talking about his character Bhasker's journey in Piku. The video then shares some moments from the film.

"A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often", Deepika wrote in the caption. Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and he passed away in 2020 at the age of 53.

Piku was released on May 8 in 2015. The slice-of-life comedy drama, directed by Shoojit Sircar, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the leading roles, along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav. The film had received rave reviews from the audiences and critics, and was a commercial success too earning over Rs 140 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 40 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for Piku at the 63rd National Film Awards. Juhi Chaturvedi won two National Film Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Dialogues for the film. Piku also won five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress to Deepika Padukone, Best Film Critics to Shoojit Sircar, Best Actor Critics to Amitabh Bachchan, Best Screenplay to Juhi Chaturvedi, and Best Background Score to Anupam Roy.

The Shoojit Sircar directorial revolved around Deepika Padukone's Piku, an architect and her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee (Amitabh Bachchan), who come close via a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues. Irrfan Khan plays the taxi business owner Rana Chaudhary, who himself drives their car in this road trip.

