Amitabh Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda visit Abhishek Bachchan at hospital after he suffers from injury - see photos

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan late on Sunday (August 22) night were clicked outside the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. As per a Times of India report, they had arrived to visit Abhishek Bachchan who is admitted in the hospital.

Abhishek is reportedly admitted due to an injury he faced some time back, where photos that surfaced on social media showed him with bandages on his fingers. The actor also had a sling tied around his right hand. There is, however, no official information on Abhishek’s health.

In paparazzi photos, Shweta was seen in a white t-shirt and a Louis Vuitton while Big B donned a white kurta-pajama paired with a grey coloured hoodie. He also had a bandana tied on his head.

Abhishek’s wife and actress Aishwarya Rai recently went to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The actress’s daughter, Aaryadha Bachchan also tagged along with her as they were snapped while leaving for their private jet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in ‘Bob Biswas’ alongside Chitrangada Singh. The movie is a spin-off of the character from Sujoy’s Ghosh’s film ‘Kahaani’ which starred Vidya Balan in the lead role. Apart from he will also star in ‘Dasvi’ which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan has a multitude of films such as ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Chehre’, ‘Goodbye’ and ‘Mayday’ among others in the pipeline.