Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, but for some time now fans have been presuming a rift between them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's birthday video, attending events without her husband, and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's affair with Nimrat Kaur, all these things have made way for speculations not only about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship but also the Bachchan family. Amid these rumours, Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter (now X) account is riddled with cryptic messages which fans are convinced speak of his family's predicament.

In his latest post on X, Amitabh Bachchan posted a simple message worth a thousand words. He simply wrote, in Hindi, "Apna ghar, chahe wo kaisa bhi ho, apna ghar hota hai (Your home, no matter what it is, is your home)." While Amitabh Bachchan did not clarify this status update on X, many fans speculated that the veteran superstar might be speaking about the current situation at the Bachchan house, especially with wild speculations about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce and his son's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been married for 17 years now. The couple has a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan. Rumours of their divorce started earlier this year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to attend Anant Ambani's wedding with her daughter. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen alone with Aaradhya Bachchan at the SIIMA Awards. Abhishek Bachchan's absence and no comment from any member of the Bachchan family on Aishwarya's win only fuelled the rumours.