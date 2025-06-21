"You will continue to suffer if you have an emotional reaction to everything that is said to you", wrote Amitabh Bachchan on X.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most celebrated actors globally and among the biggest superstars in India, often shares his random thoughts on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the wee hours of Saturday, June 21, the superstar again shared a cryptic note on sufferings in life and his post quickly went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

Taking to X, Amitabh wrote, "T 5417 - आप सदा कष्ट-दुखी रहेंगे, अगर आप से कही हुई हर बात पर, आप भावात्मक होते रहेंगे...किसी की प्रतिक्रिया व्यवहार या वाणी द्वारा व्यक्त दर्द विशद कठिनाई आदि अप्रिय बातें सहन करना (You will always be sad and unhappy if you keep getting emotional about everything that is said to you...a reaction to someone expressed through behavior or speech to endure unpleasant things like pain, difficulty, etc) you will continue to suffer if you have an emotional reaction to everything that is said to you."

Reacting to his post, one of his fans wrote, "When we let our emotions control us, we often end up feeling sad or upset. By managing our reactions, we can respond more calmly and not let every comment affect us. This approach helps us focus on what truly matters and reduces unnecessary suffering. Ultimately, emotional control can lead to a happier and more peaceful life. But this is said more easily than done and takes years of practice to control our emotional state."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, which ran for seven months from August 12, 2024 to March 11, 2025. The veteran superstar will be back as the KBC host this year on Sony TV. Bachchan has hosted all the seasons of the quizzing-based game show, except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

The superstar's last release was the 2024 Tamil-language action drama Vettaiyan, which was headlined by Rajinikanth. The TJ Gnanavel directorial also starred Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami in key roles. Made in around Rs 200 crore, Vettaiyan underperformed at the box office as it grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide.

