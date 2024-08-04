'Amitabh Bachchan could never see Aishwarya Rai as his daughter-in-law,' when Jaya revealed why superstar didn't...

Jaya Bachchan once made a revelation that Amitabh Bachchan could never see Aishwarya Rai as his bahu, and shared the reason behind it.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have been in the headlines for quite some time. Ever since Sr Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai appeared separately at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, the divorce rumours of Abhishek-Aishwarya have resurfaced.

Amid the speculations, netizens are digging out old videos of the Bachchan family and making it viral. Recently, internet users have brought up a video in which Jaya Bachchan is heard saying why Amitabh can't see Aishwarya as his bahu.

Why did Jaya say that Amitabh can't see Aishwarya as his bahu?

While appearing on Koffee With Karan, Jaya she revealed how Amitabh could never see the Enthiran actress as his daughter-in-law.

Jaya said, “Whenever he sees her, he becomes happy. He never saw Aishwarya as a daughter-in-law. He always saw Aishwarya as a daughter. Amitji, the minute he sees her, it’s like he’s looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She’ll fill the vacuum that Shweta left."

Amitabh discussed 'deep emotion' after Aishwarya returned to India

Amitabh is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Two days ago, Amitabh took to his X, and penned a cryptic note. He wrote, “T 5089 – The work at KBC… renders long hours, but fills one with deep emotion and exciting entertainment in my talks with the contestants…” Interestingly he tweeted hours after Aishwarya landed in Mumbai after enjoying vacation with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

News reports of Aishwarya and Abhishek's separation have been making headlines for the past year. However, they neither denied nor confirmed the reports. Recently, the separation rumours were fueled after Aishwarya Rai arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding, after the Bachchan family. She skipped the family photo and posed with Aaradhya on the red carpet. Later, Abhishek 'liked' a divorce post on Instagram, instigating the separation rumours. On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

