Amitabh Bachchan reportedly lost control during the fight sequence in Kaala Patthar, and he continued beating Shatrughan Sinha until Shashi Kapoor intervened. Years later, Sinha opened up about the rivalry with Bachchan and claimed that the latter was insecure of him.

Rivalry, competition, and catfights are not new in Bollywood. We have also heard about actors getting carried away in a scene and going overboard during the shoot. However, today we will talk about an incident that sparked a rivalry between the two superstars. Amitabh Bachchan has been part of several ensemble films, where he ended up stealing the limelight. During the shoot of Yash Chopra's Kaala Patthar, Amitabh did something that indicated rivalry and the end of a good partnership.

When Amitabh Bachchan couldn't control his anger towards Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha considered Amitabh his competitor. Yet they went on to star in 6 films. During the shoot of the fight sequence in Kaala Patthar (which was their 6th collab), Amitabh reportedly lost his temper with Sinha, and he continued beating Sinha, even after Yash called 'cut'. The fight intensified, and Bachchan took a shovel to hit Sinha. Despite Yash's multiple attempts, they both didn't stop until Shashi Kapoor intervened and separated them. After Kapoor stopped them, Bachchan came back to his senses and realised that he had got carried away with the emotion of anger. It was very well known that Sinha was a latecomer, while Bachchan was always punctual about time. The growing popularity of Bachchan led to professional jealousy within Sinha, and that's why they lost control of themselves during this sequence.

Watch a sneak peek of the intense fight between Bachchan and Sinha here

After Kaala Patthar, Amitabh and Shatrughan were seen in Shaan (1980) and Manmohan Desai's Naseeb (1981). This blockbuster was their last collaboration on the big screen, and they never worked together after that.

When Shatrughan Sinha admitted Amitabh Bachchan was insecure of his talent

In his autobiography, Nothing But Khamosh, Sinha opened up about his professional rivalry with Bachchan, and said that the latter had a problem with him getting praised for his performance. The Vishwanath actor said, "The problem was the applause I was getting for my performances." In another interview, Sinha said, "Misunderstandings happen, and they sometimes grow. Then maturity sets in, and you realise it shouldn’t have happened. When it comes to Amitabh, I feel sorry, and I am sure he must have realised it too." At present, Bachchan and Sinha are good friends, and they even appeared on the TV show, Yaaron Ki Baaraat.