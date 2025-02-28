Amitabh Bachchan's viral post sparked instant reactions from fans who were left wondering if the megastar was considering retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Others, on the other hand, wondered if it was related to his health.

Amitabh Bachchan recently took his fans by surprise with a cryptic post that read, "Time to go." The post sparked instant reactions from fans who were left wondering if the megastar was considering retirement from films and Kaun Banega Crorepati. Others, on the other hand, wondered if it was related to his health.

Fans flooded Twitter and Instagram, asking Big B to clarify his statement. The mystery surrounding Amitabh Bachchan's tweet was finally solved on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. In a promo of the episode, a fan requested the megastar to dance. Big B, in a witty response, said, "Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko (Who will dance? Hey brother, I have not been kept here to dance)," leaving everyone in splits.

When the discussion then shifted to his viral tweet, Amitabh Bachchan quickly clarified, "Arre bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya hai… gajab baat karte ho yaar! Aur raat ko jab 2 baje yahan se chhutti milti hai, toh ghar pahuchte-pahuchte 1-2 baj jaate hain. Woh likhte-likhte humko neend aa gayi, toh woh wahin tak reh gaya… Jaane ka waqt aur hum so gaye!"