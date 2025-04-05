Amitabh Bachchan will be returning with new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and fans can't keep calm. If you want to participate in the new show, read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, and he officially announces the return of the nation's favourite reality show with a new promo. Earlier there were reports that Amitabh Bachchan might not return as the host of KBC, and the producers are looking for a replacement.

However, with this new promo, Bachchan has confirmed that he will continue hosting the game show. In the announcement video, Amitabh announced that the show is returning with a new season, and it will open the doors for the public to participate and play the game on the hot seat with Mr Bachchan. The video ends by informing us that the registration will start on April 14, 9 pm onwards, where the host will daily ask a question, and answering them quickly will increase your chances of being selected for the show.

Watch the viral announcement video of KBC 17

KBC ke registration aur humare AB ke sawaal shuru hone hi wale hain@SrBachchan#KBCOnSonyTV #KBC17 #KBC2025 #SonyTV #KBC pic.twitter.com/yWghqZIv0n — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 4, 2025

Soon the announcement video went viral, with many netizens sharing their excitement about the show. A netizen wrote, "Awaiting HOT seat since season 1." Another netizen wrote, "Bilkul taiyyar."

Amitabh Bachchan was ready to quit KBC?

During KBC 15, the 82-year-old superstar bid an emotional farewell to the show in the final episode of KBC 15. He had reportedly requested the channel to find his successor, but the channel failed to find Bachchan's replacement and he had to continue as the host in KBC 16. But now, as the ongoing season is seeing the longest run of the show, it is seeminly confirmed that the next season of KBC will see a new host.

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) and Rediffusion’s Red Lab conducted a research study last week in the Hindi heartland to see whom the audience sees as Amitabh's replacement in KBC. 768 respondents 408 males and 360 females were the respondents of this research study. Alas, fans of KBC are glad that Amitabh will be returning as the host.