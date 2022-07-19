Amitabh Bachchan claims to be trendsetter of wide sunglasses, Ranveer Singh reacts

Amitabh Bachchan- Ranveer Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is certainly the trendsetter. During the 70s his hairstyle was a rage among youngsters. The star's angry-young-man characters would resonate with the audience. Sholay actor's dialogues were mimicked and uttered by his fans. Also, the Don star's fashion sense is impeccable, and it is still been copied by the current generations.

Sr Bachchan posted a throwback photo of him from a mahurat occasion of his film. In the photo, Amitabh was looking dapper with cool wide red glares, and he pointed out that he was among the first ones to try this out, and gen-z actors are copying him. The Baghban star posted the photo with the caption, and wrote, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70’ .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today’s stars wearing similar..."

Here's the photo

As soon as Mr Bachchan posted the photo, it became viral instantly. A majority of his followers agreed with the fact that he is the trendsetter. Ranveer Singh commented on the photo saying, "OG with (fire emoji)." Shweta Nanda commented on the photo saying, "May I have these please!!" Ronit Roy also wrote "OMG!" Big B's granddaughter Navya Nanda dropped heart emojis on the post.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as his film Don turns 44

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic, remembering the 'mile-long' queues before movie theatres after his action-thriller Don hit the theatres, back in 1978. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh captioned, "Advance booking of my film DON... And they said... that the queues were a mile long... released in 1978... 44 years! AND these were also released the same year: DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh... 5 Blockbusters in one year! some of them ran for more than 50 weeks... Oh, those were the days!" On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Jhund. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.